St. John’s still outside of top-25; Ponds gets honors

St. John’s remains undefeated on the season at 9-0... but still has not cracked the top-25. The Red Storm’s schedule, which by multiple metrics is one of the weakest nationally, may be the culprit, even after yesterday’s win over Princeton (also, see our Three Takeaways).

In the AP Poll, three teams are tied for #25 — Indiana, Kansas State and Syracuse — making it more of a top-27. New to the poll is unbeaten Houston.

After a strong week where Marquette defeated then-12th ranked in-state rival Wisconsin, the Golden Eagles are back in the top-25 at #21, joining Villanova (#17) as the only Big East representatives in that group.

St. John’s received 57 votes, making them #32 this week.

Butler’s two votes would make them #40, and Seton Hall’s vote (after beating Kentucky this weekend) would make them tied for #41.

In the Coaches’ Poll, Villanova is #16, Marquette is disrespected, #26 in the voting numbers with 66 votes. St. John’s is #28 with 48 votes. Creighton is #40.

Ponds on Big East Honor Roll

Shamorie Ponds is no stranger to the Big East Honor Roll, and is once again on the league’s list of the top six players.

Myles Powell of Seton Hall earned the Player of the Week after pouring in 25 of his 28 points to defeat Kentucky after the half in the Hall’s overtime win.

The entire Honor Roll:

Myles Powell, Seton Hall (G) — Player of the Week

Shamorie Ponds , St. John’s (G)

, St. John’s (G) Paul Jorgensen , Butler (G)

, Butler (G) Markus Howard , Marquette (G)

, Marquette (G) Femi Olujobi , DePaul (F)

, DePaul (F) Jessie Govan , Georgetown (C)

Freshman of the Week: Joey Hauser, Marquette (F)