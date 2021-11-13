Live game thread: St. John’s vs Saint Peter’s

The men’s basketball team faces a determined Saint Peter’s squad this afternoon. Right now, Georgetown is losing by double digits to Dartmouth, which isn’t a flex — it is a reminder that all teams have to take their opponents seriously and maintain control of the game.

Because if not... the Peacocks, like so many lesser-known teams in the early going, will happily lay that L on a squad.

St. John’s will look to get a chance to see what their team looks like put under a little pressure today. But hopefully the team is not looking ahead too far to next week’s matchup with Indiana.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 16-11 last season, 1-0 this year) vs Saint Peter’s Peacocks (MAAC, 14-11 last season, 0-1 this year)

When: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 4:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: FS1 | online

Radio: TuneIn | Red Storm Sports App

Odds: St. John’s, -13.5

Last Matchup: St. John’s won a 76-75 thriller in the first game of the 2020-21 season. All-time, St. John’s is 19-0 against the Peacocks.