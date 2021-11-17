Live game thread: St. John’s at Indiana

Big game feels tonight, as St. John’s takes a swing at the Big Ten’s Indiana as part of the Gavitt Games, the annual Big East/ Big Ten matchup. So far, the Big East has won all four of the matchups (though Butler is currently being beaten pretty soundly by the Michigan State Spartans).

The St. John’s/ Indiana Hoosier matchup looks like a good one, with two contenders for All-American on the floor at Assembly Hall.

Along with being a test for the Red Storm, the game is also a chance to introduce the aggressive stylings of Posh Alexander to the nation — and Dylan Addae-Wusu as well.

If the Red Storm play the way they have in their early season contests, where they looked dominant over Saint Peter’s and Mississippi Valley State, tonight’s game will be an exciting one. Unlike some of the other big road games the Johnnies have been in over the last 10, maybe 20 years, the vibe is that this team can legitimately compete on a high level.

How do you think the flow of the game will go?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (2-0) vs Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

When: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:00 PM

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana (capacity: 17,222)

TV: FS1

Last Matchup: The 14th-ranked Hoosiers beat the Red Storm 83-73 on November 24, 2015 in the Maui Invitational.