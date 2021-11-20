Back in Queens and ready to show off against a lower-level opponent, the St. John’s Red Storm welcome Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights have struggled on offense while introducing a number of new players, and have scored under 50 points in two games against Seton hall and Northwestern.

Keeping a team below 50 points a third time will be difficult, and should not be looked as a goal (though that would be nice). In a high-possession game like St. John’s plays, the team will want to see:

Better ball protection.

More turnovers forced.

Better coverage of the three point line in early offense.

Let’s get talking.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 2-1) vs Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (NEC, 0-2)

When: Saturday, November 19, 2021, 6:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: FS2 | online

Radio: Sirius XM app channel 986 | TuneIn

Odds: St. John’s -28

History: St. John’s is 12-0 against FDU, having played contests since 1959.