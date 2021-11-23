Live game thread: St. John’s vs St. Francis

The Red Storm get back into action before the Thanksgiving break with a match against the Brooklyn-based St. Francis Terriers. The Terriers may be scrappy, but the oddsmakers do not like their chances.

On the other hand, the Johnnies’ shooting struggles against Fairleigh Dickinson should give the visiting team some hope that they can make this a game, and maybe get within striking distance, like their fellow NEC team did.

They will have one advantage that the Knights did not: Posh Alexander is out and apparently has a boot on his right foot.

An hour until tip-off in Queens



Rafael Pinzon remains sidelined with a broken finger and Tareq Coburn is warming up and will play after missing last game with a non-COVID illness



However, the big news is Posh Alexander. He’s out tonight and has a boot on his right foot #sjubb — Kevin Connelly (@KevinConnelly24) November 23, 2021

The team’s lead guard has averaged 14 points, seven assists, and has shot 59% from the field. Stef Smith will likely handle the ball, and Dylan Addae-Wusu will get to show what he can do.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 3-1) vs St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers (NEC, 0-3)

When: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 7:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS2 | Online

History: The Red Storm and the Terriers have had plenty of matchups, with St. John’s having an all time record of 67-12, and winning the last matchup on December 19, 2018 by a score of 86-52.

Odds: St. John’s, -27.5