Live game thread: St. John’s takes on NJIT

The Red Storm get a tune-up against NJIT before a week off — and then the opening of the new UBS Arena in Elmont against Kansas.

Obviously, the Johnnies, given recent performances, need to guard against looking too far ahead. The Highlanders will be a taller opponent than St. Francis, and the game may be a chance to get some of the Red Storm’s bigs going inside.

Can St. John’s get a faster start going this afternoon at Carnesecca Arena in front of the home fans against the up and coming New Jersey Institute of Technology?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 4-1) vs NJIT Highlanders (AE, 2-2)

When: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 4:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS2 | online

Odds: St. John’s, -20.

History: Against the New Jersey squad, the Johnnies have a 4-1 record against the Highlanders all time, losing their last matchup on December 20, 2015 by a score of 83-74.