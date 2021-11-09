Hoops! Hoops! Hoops!

Regular season play for the Big East and St. John’s is back, and the Red Storm take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils from the Southwest Athletic Conference. The fact is... MVSU is, by the numbers, possibly the worst team in Division I of the NCAA.

Led by former NBA star (and Jackson State star) Lindsey Hunter, the Devils have compiled six wins and 49 losses in his first two years after leaving Nate Oats’ staff at Buffalo.

So... if things go according to plan, this should be a game for the Johnnies to work out the kinks, get into rhythm defensively, and pad some stats.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 16-11 last season) vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (SWAC, 2-22 last season)

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 7:45 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

TV: FS1* | online

Radio: XM radio channel 389 | SiriusXM app channel 979 | TuneIn

Odds: St. John’s -42.5

Programming note

*The Big East will try to focus on the excitement of opening night, and will whip coverage around from location to location. If you want to see the game in its purest form, and only St. John’s, you will need to watch on the FoxSports App.