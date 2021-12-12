 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. John’s vs Colgate: the live game thread

Cue the ominous music. The veteran and talented Colgate team comes to Carnesecca, hoping to catch the Johnnies napping

By Norman Rose
Mathis defends a shot
It’s game day. YAWWWNNN, it’s so much earlier this Sunday than last week’s late dinner affair. Do snag your breakfast/ bagels/ brunch before we start.

This game looks to be a bit nervy; the Raiders have a roster filled with shooters, and we know the Johnnies have struggled to cover outside shooting so far this offseason.

Will we see Wheeler and Coburn in this game?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 7-2) vs Colgate Raiders (Patriot, 4-6)

When: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 12:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: [Not published yet]

History: St. John’s leads the all time matchup 5-2, all at home. Colgate’s last win was in 1920, by the score of 57-19.

