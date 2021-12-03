Live game thread: St. John’s vs Kansas

It’s been over 20 years since the Red STorm and the Jayhawks last met. Kansas continues to be a top-tier program, while St. John’s, of course, has gone through a number of iterations to try and get back to the heights of the past.

One game does not make a program, but a win would definitely put a shine on the Johnnies’ talent and current coaching staff.

Let’s start chatting; point guard Rafael Pinzon is said to be warming up.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 5-1) vs Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12, 5-1)

When: Friday, December 3, 2021, 7 PM

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: Kansas, -7

History: Kansas leads the matchup 8-5 all time, with the most recent game being a 82-74 Kansas win on November 10, 2000.