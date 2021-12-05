Game thread: St. John’s vs Fordham

Tonight, St. John’s shakes up the starting lineup, with Esahia Nyiwe replacing Joel Soriano, and Dylan Addae-Wusu replacing Stef Smith.

Particularly interested in how Nyiwe plays; the energy has been there but the boxscore numbers have not yet stood out.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 5-2) vs Fordham Rams (Atlantic 10, 6-3)

When: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 7:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -16.5

History: The Johnnies and the Rams have faced off 88 times, with 66 matchups being won by St. John’s, including the most recent one in 2016.