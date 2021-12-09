Live game thread: St. John’s vs Monmouth

St. John’s started the season with great hope. But the Johnnies have struggled in both of their chances for signature wins.

Not that Monmouth is a signature win, but the Hawks are the kind of good win St. John’s will need if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament — and get a solid seed.

The Red Storm may be rounding into shape, with the emergence of players like Esahia Nyiwe, but the team also needs to get guards Tareq Coburn and Stef Smith back to how they were playing — with impact — in the first two games this season.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (Big East, 6-2) vs Monmouth Hawks (MAAC, 7-1)

When: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 8:30 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -8.5

History: St. John’s leads the all time matchup 3-0.