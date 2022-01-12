Live game thread: St. John’s at Connecticut

St. John’s takes to the road to face UConn. Last year, St. John’s upset #23rd UConn on the road in Connecticut.

And while there is a lot to talk about with the current team needing to start winning opportunities, finding players who can both stay on the court and play high-level basketball to supplement — or pick up — Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie, I’d also like to take the time to say that for fans who have been around the last 20 years, “winning” and “at Connecticut” would never end up in the same sentence.

St. John’s had lost eight straight, usually in blowout fashion, to the Huskies. St. John’s is 4-15 against the Huskies in Connecticut since 1990.

Maybe last year began a new streak of winning on the road in Connecticut?

Then again, the oddsmakers seem to think this game will be a return to the old days.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) vs UConn Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2021, 8:30 PM

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

TV: FS1

Odds: UConn, -11.5