St. John’s vs Georgetown live game thread

Some of the oddsmakers had Georgetown as 10.5 point underdogs to St. John’s, but the consensus line has moved to 11.5.

That’s a wild number, in large part that two things are true for this team: 1. the team’s style of play lets opponents back in games, especially when they shoot threes and 2. this year’s team in particular has struggled to build comfortable leads.

Can the Johnnies make a big win happen at the Garden?

Game preview

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (9-5, 1-2 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 1-2 Big East)

When: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 4:30 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s, -11.5

Last Year: St. John’s and Georgetown split two high-scoring games last year, with the Red Storm losing in overtime on the road and winning by 11 at home.

Updates

Dante Harris is back for Georgetown and in the starting lineup.

Hoyas Starters: Aminu Mohammed/ Dante Harris/ Kaiden Rice/ Collin Holloway/ Timothy Ighoefe

Red Storm Starters: Posh Alexander/ Montez Mathis, Dylan Addae-Wusu/ Julian Champagnie/ Joel Soriano