St. John’s vs Creighton live game thread

Well, let’s get all of our vinegar out tonight. St. John’s has had a marked lack of success on the road at Creighton, winning just once, losing nine times, and losing by... a lot...

But against a young Creighton team, maybe this is a night where the Johnnies pull out a win?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 2-2 Big East) vs Creighton Bluejays (10-5, 2-2 Big East)

When: Wednesday, January 19, 2021, 7:00 PM

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Odds: Creighton -5.5