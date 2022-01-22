 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live game thread: St. John’s vs Seton Hall

New, 78 comments

Can the Johnnies get right in the Garden atmosphere?

By Norman Rose
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Marquette Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates come across the Hudson River for a nooner, and the Red Storm will try not to give up a ton of free throws against the large and aggressive Seton Hall. *Update*: Bryce Aiken is out for Seton Hall. He averages 14 points per game.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (10-6, 2-3 Big East) vs Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 2-4 Big East)

When: Saturday, January 21, 2022, 12:00 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: Seton Hall -4.5

Last Season: The teams both won at home during the regular season, and the Pirates knocked off the Johnnies in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

Next Up In St. John's Red Storm men's basketball

Loading comments...