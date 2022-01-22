Live game thread: St. John’s vs Seton Hall

The Pirates come across the Hudson River for a nooner, and the Red Storm will try not to give up a ton of free throws against the large and aggressive Seton Hall. *Update*: Bryce Aiken is out for Seton Hall. He averages 14 points per game.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (10-6, 2-3 Big East) vs Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 2-4 Big East)

When: Saturday, January 21, 2022, 12:00 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: Seton Hall -4.5

Last Season: The teams both won at home during the regular season, and the Pirates knocked off the Johnnies in the first round of the Big East Tournament.