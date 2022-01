Ok, it’s late, the Johnnies are playing a students-only venue in New Jersey, and they need a win.

This could go really well or... you know.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (10-7, 2-4 Big East) vs Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 3-4 Big East)

When: Monday, January 24, 2022, 9:00 PM

Where: Walsh Gym, South Orange, NJ

TV: FS1

Odds: Seton Hall -7.5