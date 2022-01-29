 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. John’s on the road at Villanova: game thread

Red Storm travel to the Philadelphia area to try and knock off the Wildcats

St. John’s got a few days off after the win over Seton Hall, and the Red Storm hope their newfound energy is enough to take out the Villanova Wildcats, who have looked like a machine this season, once again.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (11-7, 3-4 Big East) vs #14 Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East)

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 4:30 PM

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FOX

Odds: Villanova, -11.5

Last season: The teams split the matchup both winning at home, and the Johnnies win against Villanova, who were ranked #3 at the time, was their biggest win of the season.

