Live game thread: St. John’s takes on Providence at the Dunk

As St. John’s gets ready to face off against the Providence Friars, some notes:

Looks like AJ Reeves is out again for Providence. We noted in our game preview that AJ Reeves has been able to stretch the floor with his shooting and low-turnover basketball, as a veteran in the Providence system.

Stef Smith, Esahia Nyiwe and Tareq Coburn also appear to be warming up for the Red Storm.

So the team looks to be closer to full strength, perhaps without Rafael Pinzon.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (9-3, 1-0 Big East) vs #16 Providence (13-2, 3-1 Big East)

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 12 PM

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Odds: Providence, -3.5

History: St. John’s is 4-6 against Providence in their last 10 games, but the Red Storm have topped the Friars in three straight — all high-scoring games where the Johnnies scored at least 80 points and won by double digits. In March, St. John’s won 81-67.