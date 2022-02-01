St. John’s vs Providence: game thread, TV info

For some reason, the oddsmakers have St. john’s favored. By more than a three-pointer. That line has moved from favoring St. John’s by 2.

Now, St. John’s wasn’t terrible against Villanova, and they seem to have found a bit more energy in the last two games. And they need need need this win. So maybe it’s about that?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (11-8, 3-5 Big East) vs Providence Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East)

When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 9:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: St. John’s -3.5

Last matchup: Providence beat the Johnnies 83-73 in the first matchup on January 8. The Friars took down St. John’s 83-73 with an explosive second half, where they scored 48 points to recover from their three-point halftime deficit. But last year at Carenesecca, the Friars took a beating.