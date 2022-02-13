Live game thread: St. John’s vs Connecticut

Connecticut is tied for third in the Big East. And while there are not that many games left, it’s important to note that St. John’s is just two games back of UConn. Villanova and Providence are running away with the lead, but the Johnnies actually have chances to still earn a bye in the league tournament.

Stranger things have happened. But first: UConn.

Will Posh play? Will the Johnnies come out with that defensive energy?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (13-10, 5-7 Big East) vs UConn Huskies (16-7, 7-5 Big East)

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:00 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FOX

Odds: UConn, -3.5

Last matchup: The two teams had a close battle that led to OT, where UConn pulled away and won 86-78.