Live game thread: St. John’s vs Xavier

The Johnnies head back to the midwest to try and pull off a win against the Musketeers

By Norman Rose
Chris Hagan

The Red Storm try to put it all together with six games left in the regular season, starting with Xavier. Let’s chat.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (13-11, 5-8 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East)

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 6:30 PM

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: Xavier, -7.5

Last matchup: St. John’s gave Mike Anderson his 400th win and Posh Alexander flirted with a triple-double, as the Red Storm won, 93-84 at Carnesecca Arena.

