Live game thread: St. John’s vs Butler

What’s better on a Friday afternoon than basketball?

In another season, this would be a trap game. In this season... it’s still a trap game, but the trap door leads to a non-winning season. St. John’s needs to win this game and keep the good work going to have postseason hopes. The shooting and diversification of scoring from the Xavier victory is desperately needed.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 6-9 Big East)

When: Friday, February 18, 2022, 5:00 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds: St. John’s, -8

Last Matchup: St. John’s took down Butler on the road in a close 75-72 game.