Live game thread: St. John’s vs Creighton

St. John’s has chances to play their way back into postseason contention; winning at home is a big step toward the bubble.

By Norman Rose
Before the pandemic started, St. John’s welcomed Creighton at the end of the Big East season at Carnesecca and blew their doors off.

Maybe that should be a tradition. The Johnnies are feeling a surge against the (surprisingly) defensive-minded and youthful Creighton Bluejays tonight. Can the Red Storm keep the good play going?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-11, 7-8 Big East) vs Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 10-5 Big East)

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 6:30 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -5

