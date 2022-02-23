Live game thread: St. John’s vs Creighton

Before the pandemic started, St. John’s welcomed Creighton at the end of the Big East season at Carnesecca and blew their doors off.

Maybe that should be a tradition. The Johnnies are feeling a surge against the (surprisingly) defensive-minded and youthful Creighton Bluejays tonight. Can the Red Storm keep the good play going?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-11, 7-8 Big East) vs Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 10-5 Big East)

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 6:30 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -5