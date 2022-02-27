Live game thread: St. John’s vs DePaul Blue Demons

The Johnnies are in the lovely city of Chicago needing to win out and hopefully make the NIT — or the NCAA Tournament with a run in the Big East Tournament. At times, it has looked like the talent is there for that and at times, the Red Storm have looked unable to play together offensively. Which team shows up this afternoon?

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (13-14, 4-13 Big East)

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 5:00 PM

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -1.5

Last Matchup: St. John’s and DePaul traded blows and the Johnnies won a high-scoring affair.

Starters:

Stef Smith/ Montez Mathis/ Aaron Wheeler/ Julian Champagnie/ Esahia Nyiwe. Joel Soriano is out. David Jones is in for DePaul.