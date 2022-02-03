St. John’s vs Georgetown Hoyas: game thread

St. John’s has what looks like, on paper, an easier task than taking on Villanova or Providence. but they are on the road, in a small gym, and the shots haven’t been falling the way they would like. Or rather, the shots have been falling for the opponents, and the free throw line has been kind to the Red Storm foes.

Here’s your game thread.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (11-9, 3-6 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-13, 0-8 Big East)

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 6:00 PM

Where: McDonough Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -5 [moved from -4.5]

Last matchup: The Johnnies were in control all game and won 88-69 at Madison Square Garden on January 16.