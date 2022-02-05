St. John’s at Butler: game thread

Today’s game will be a test not just of pace, but whether the Red Storm can shoot well enough to get past a Butler team that has struggled. The Bulldogs have played a tough schedule, and have a win over Porter Moser’s Oklahoma squad, but they are 11-11 on the season — and two of those wins are over non-Division I teams. They shoot a lot of threes, and shoot them poorly.

laying Butler on the road has resulted in seven straight defeats for St. John’s — many by double digits — so the Butler game is no gimme.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 4-7 Big East)

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:00 PM

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -2

Last season: Both teams won the home game, with the Johnnies losing at Hinkle in overtime.