St. John’s vs Villanova at the Garden: game thread

So, Posh Alexander will be out for tonight’s game against #15 Villanova tonight. What will St. john’s look like? Can they pull an upset without their second-leading scorer, leading passer, the player who stirs the Red Storm drink?

Maybe it’s Stef Smith night.

Tune in. There’s nothing to lose.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 5-6 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (17-6, 10-3 Big East)

When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 8:30 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: Villanova -3.5