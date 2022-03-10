Champagnie, Alexander honored on All-Big East teams as conference unveils awards

The Big East Tournament started yesterday afternoon with first round action and with that came the conference’s release of their season award winners and all-conference lists, and a couple of Red Storm players earned recognition.
Julian Champagnie earned All-Big East First Team honors for the second straight year. The junior wing from Brooklyn averaged 19.1 points per game this season, the second-most from a Big East player this season.
Posh Alexander was named as an All-Big East Honorable Mention. Despite battling multiple injuries over the course of the season, the reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year produced 13.1 points per game and averaged a conference leading 2.3 steals per game.
The all-conference teams and awards are as listed below.
All-Big East First Team
- R.J. Cole, Connecticut, G, Grad.
- Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, Soph.
- Justin Lewis, Marquette, F, Soph.
- Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, F, Jr.
- Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, G, Sr.
- Collin Gillespie*, Villanova, G, Grad.
* = unanimous selection
All-Big East Second Team
- Ryan Hawkins, Creighton, F, Sr.
- Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul, G, Sr.
- Jared Bynum, Providence, G, R-Jr.
- Nate Watson, Providence, F, Grad.
- Justin Moore, Villanova, G, Jr.
All-Big East Honorable Mention
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, Soph.
- Darryl Morsell, Marquette, G, Grad.
- Posh Alexander, St. John’s, G, Soph.
- Jack Nunge, Xavier, C, Jr.
Big East All-Freshman Team
- Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, G
- Trey Alexander, Creighton, G
- Ryan Nembhard*, Creighton, G
- Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, F
- Aminu Mohammed*, Georgetown, G
- Kam Jones*, Marquette, G
* = unanimous selection
Individual Awards
Player of the Year - Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Coach of the Year - Ed Cooley, Providence
Defensive Player of the Year - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Most Improved Player - Justin Lewis, Marquette
Sixth Man Award - Jared Bynum, Providence
Sportsmanship Award - Donald Carey, Georgetown
Loading comments...