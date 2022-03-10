 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Champagnie, Alexander honored on All-Big East teams as conference unveils awards

The Red Storm’s star players earned end-of-the-season props

By Thomas Cavanagh
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Big East Tournament started yesterday afternoon with first round action and with that came the conference’s release of their season award winners and all-conference lists, and a couple of Red Storm players earned recognition.

Julian Champagnie earned All-Big East First Team honors for the second straight year. The junior wing from Brooklyn averaged 19.1 points per game this season, the second-most from a Big East player this season.

Posh Alexander was named as an All-Big East Honorable Mention. Despite battling multiple injuries over the course of the season, the reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year produced 13.1 points per game and averaged a conference leading 2.3 steals per game.

The all-conference teams and awards are as listed below.

All-Big East First Team

  • R.J. Cole, Connecticut, G, Grad.
  • Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, Soph.
  • Justin Lewis, Marquette, F, Soph.
  • Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, F, Jr.
  • Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall, G, Sr.
  • Collin Gillespie*, Villanova, G, Grad.

* = unanimous selection

All-Big East Second Team

  • Ryan Hawkins, Creighton, F, Sr.
  • Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul, G, Sr.
  • Jared Bynum, Providence, G, R-Jr.
  • Nate Watson, Providence, F, Grad.
  • Justin Moore, Villanova, G, Jr.

All-Big East Honorable Mention

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, Soph.
  • Darryl Morsell, Marquette, G, Grad.
  • Posh Alexander, St. John’s, G, Soph.
  • Jack Nunge, Xavier, C, Jr.

Big East All-Freshman Team

  • Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, G
  • Trey Alexander, Creighton, G
  • Ryan Nembhard*, Creighton, G
  • Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, F
  • Aminu Mohammed*, Georgetown, G
  • Kam Jones*, Marquette, G

* = unanimous selection

Individual Awards

Player of the Year - Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Coach of the Year - Ed Cooley, Providence

Defensive Player of the Year - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Most Improved Player - Justin Lewis, Marquette

Sixth Man Award - Jared Bynum, Providence

Sportsmanship Award - Donald Carey, Georgetown

