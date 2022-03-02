 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. John’s faces Xavier on Senior Night: live game thread

Marcus Hatten bobbleheads!

By Norman Rose
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Xavier Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Senior Night

It’s Marcus Hatten Bobblehead Night

It could be Julian Champagnie’s last game at St. John’s, assuming his plan is to go pro after this year.

The setup for a big game atmosphere at Carnesecca, maybe? Let’s find out.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-13, 7-10 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East)

When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 6:30 PM

Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -1

Last Matchup: St. John’s had control of the matchup and earned a big win over the Musketeers on the road.

