St. John’s faces Xavier on Senior Night: live game thread

It’s Senior Night
It’s Marcus Hatten Bobblehead Night
It could be Julian Champagnie’s last game at St. John’s, assuming his plan is to go pro after this year.
The setup for a big game atmosphere at Carnesecca, maybe? Let’s find out.
Game Information
Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-13, 7-10 Big East) vs Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East)
When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 6:30 PM
Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York
TV: FS1
Odds: St. John’s -1
Last Matchup: St. John’s had control of the matchup and earned a big win over the Musketeers on the road.
Loading comments...