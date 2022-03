The Red Storm head into the season finale against Marquette, looking for a second winning streak in conference play.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (16-13, 8-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East)

When: Saturday, March 4, 2022, 9:00 PM

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FS1

Odds: Marquette, -4.5

Last season: The two teams split the matchup, with St. John’s losing at home but winning on the road, each by a two point margin.