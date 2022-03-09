Live game thread: St. John’s vs DePaul, 1st Round Big East Tournament

Tonight could theoretically be the last game of St. John’s season, though the Johnnies have a shot at an NIT bid. Right now, St. John’s is projected by a few sites as a 5-seed — which is no lock. The Red Storm need to rack up some wins and find some consistency, starting with a DePaul team that has given the Red Storm fits.

Willing to run and long and active, the Blue Demons hope to win two straight against the Red Storm — this time in Madison Square Garden.

Game Information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (16-14, 8-11 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (15-15, 6-14 Big East)

When: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 7:00 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: FS1

Odds: St. John’s -5.5

This Season: The two teams split the season series, both winning at home.