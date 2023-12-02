R.J. Luis to miss at least one month with shin splints

It didn’t even take one hour after the Red Storm’s win over West Virginia for bad news to come down the pike again.

R.J. Luis, who was originally ruled inactive for Friday night’s game to “allow his shins to heal” as the official St. John’s men’s basketball Twitter account posted, is now ruled out for at least one month with shin splints, according to Rick Pitino.

The sophomore transfer from UMass already missed the first five games of the season with a fractured hand, and Luis just made his season debut on November 26th against Holy Cross, when he scored 14 points

According to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller, the injury flared up during the Holy Cross game and he was unable to practice through the pain for more than a few minutes during the week.

Given this timeline, Luis would miss the remainder of non-conference play, plus important Big East games against Xavier and UConn.