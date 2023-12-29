Chris Ledlum expected to be ruled out versus Hofstra with ankle sprain

As George Constanza once said, “Why must there always be a problem?”

St. John’s had all of their major contributors for all of one game. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against Hofstra, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reported that Chris Ledlum is expected to be declared out with an ankle sprain and is uncertain to return for this Tuesday’s game against Butler.

SOURCE: St. John’s forward Chris Ledlum expected to be out tomorrow against Hofstra with a sprained ankle and uncertain if he will be back for Butler on Tuesday. It’s NOT a high ankle sprain, source says. Hurt the ankle late in UConn loss. #sjubb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) December 29, 2023

Ledlum twisted his right ankle running into Zuby Ejiofor on a defensive play with ten minutes remaining in the second half of last Saturday’s game against UConn. He briefly sat on the bench for two minutes before returning to action and playing the majority of the final eight minutes of regulation. So far this season, he is averaging 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

With a team-high 29.4 minutes per game, Ledlum’s absence poses a difficult problem for Rick Pitino in how to replace his minutes. Drissa Traore is in line to make his first career start as the only healthy power forward on the roster, but Traore hasn’t played more than 15 minutes in a collegiate game. Pitino could take a less conventional route and play a three-guard backcourt of Jordan Dingle, Daniss Jenkins, and Nahiem Alleyne and move Glenn Taylor, Jr. into the four-spot. However Pitino tries to solve this, he’ll have to be very creative with his rotations to account for the critical lack of depth at power forward.