Rick Pitino will not coach against Seton Hall after testing positive for COVID

Stunning news emerged from the St. John’s men’s basketball program hours before the team tipped off against Seton Hall; head coach Rick Pitino will not coach against Seton Hall on Tuesday night after testing positive for COVID.

Pitino tested positive today after he was suffering from symptoms of COVID, according to Zach Braziller. St. John’s officials say Pitino is expected to return later in the week if symptoms go away. All St. John’s basketball players are expected to be available tonight.

Associate head coach Steve Masiello will assume head coaching duties for tonight’s game. Masiello will be serving as a head coach for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when he last coached at Manhattan. Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway has a 2-6 record against Masiello, with those eight meetings occurring when Masiello was at Manhattan and Holloway coached at Saint Peter’s.