St. John’s vs. Providence men’s basketball preview and game thread

A little over one month ago, St. John’s survived multiple second-half scares against Providence to put them away for good, 75-73. That narrow win improved their record to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Big East play, their best start in conference play in 23 years. At that point, a NCAA tournament berth was palpable with a gauntlet of six Quad 1 contests in eight games, including three against ranked opponents, available to build their resume.

To say St. John’s has disappointed in that stretch would be an understatement. They have lost all six Quad 1 games in that stretch and their best win over that span was a 20-point home win against a Villanova team that sunk into the bottom half of the conference. The Red Storm went from a tournament shoo-in to falling below the cut-line completely in a matter of 33 days. But all hope is not lost, as they could pick up a Quad 1 win against the aforementioned Providence Friars on the road on Tuesday night.

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (14-10, 6-7) vs. Providence Friars (15-9, 6-7)

When: Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (+1), O/U at 144.5

Series History: St. John’s leads, 66-57

Résumé review

St. John’s is 14-10 overall, and they are tied for seventh in the Big East standings with a conference record of 6-7. St. John’s is currently ranked 43rd in KenPom and 46th in NET while holding the 10th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with opponents defeated in bold:

2-7 in Quad 1 games ( Utah , Dayton, @ UConn, @ Villanova , @ Creighton, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette)

, Dayton, @ UConn, , @ Creighton, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette) 5-2 in Quad 2 games ( North Texas , Boston College, Xavier , Butler , Providence , @ Seton Hall, Villanova )

, Boston College, , , , @ Seton Hall, ) 2-1 in Quad 3 games (Michigan, @ West Virginia , Hofstra )

, ) 5-0 in Quad 4 games (Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Fordham, DePaul)

Note that Dayton, Utah, North Texas, and Boston College are designated as neutral site games

Facing Marquette (NET #57) on the road gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 1 win. St. John’s has lost seven straight Quad 1 games.

According to Bracket Matrix, St. John’s is seeded in 32 of 94 different bracketology selections, with an average seed of 11.19 as of today. In his latest update, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has dropped St. John’s to his next four out after their loss to Marquette.

Injury update

No injury news

Know the enemy

The Devin in the Details - Devin Carter scored a season-high 31 points in his last meeting with St. John’s, and he’s maintained his white-hot streak since then. Over his last eight games, Carter is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 53.6% from two-point range and 37.7% from three.

Oduro the Dad - Josh Oduro missed his last game because of the birth of his first child. The graduate center has been playing with “dad strength” even before he welcomed his newborn child into the world, scoring a season-high 32 points to lead the Friars to a 91-87 overtime win over #17 Creighton.

Corey Days - Corey Floyd Jr. is emerging as an off-the-bench volume scorer next to Devin Carter. Over his last two games, Floyd is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% from three.

Storylines to follow

The AMP Fortress - Providence’s home arena has become a place where teams go to die. They have knocked off two top Big East teams, Marquette and Creighton, on their home floor. St. John’s has not beaten Providence in the building formerly known as “The Dunk” since 2017, when Marcus LoVett and Shamorie Ponds combined for 48 points in a 91-86 win.

Can’t Miss Daniss - Daniss Jenkins is playing like a Big East Player of the Year candidate. In his last four games, Jenkins is averaging 20 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.6% from the field, 48.1% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line.

Second-Half Sloppiness - Playing a full 40 minutes has become a major issue for St. John’s. In their last two losses against UConn and Marquette, St. John’s was a combined +10 in the first half and -34 in the second half.

Keys to the game

Contain Carter - You can’t stop Devin Carter, but you can contain him. Villanova was able to hold him to 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, his fewest attempts in Big East play, in the Wildcats’ 68-50 win over the Friars. St. John’s was able to contain Quincy Olivari earlier this season, but they accomplished that defensive feat because of their ability to stop the fastbreak.

Play like a captain - There’s no sugarcoating it: Joel Soriano needs to play better, a lot better on both sides of the ball. He scored a season-low two points on 1-of-4 shooting, picked up four fouls that included a mindless technical at the end of the first half, while also logging a season-low 17 minutes. This team goes as Joel Soriano goes, and he needs to become the player that logged 25 double-doubles last season.

Stay attached - The Red Storm defense fell apart like a cardboard box in the rain against Marquette, allowing open shot after open shot. St. John’s needs to know their personnel and stay attached to shooters like Ticket Gaines and Jayden Pierre.

Prediction

The Amica Mutual Pavilion is one of the most hostile environments a traveling team could face, but the Friars haven’t found a suitable replacement for Bryce Hopkins after he suffered a season-ending injury. St. John’s dismal last eight games can be attributed to the super-heavyweight opponents they’ve faced, but they also looked sluggish on the road against relatively weaker opponents too, like Xavier and Seton Hall.

The difference in a tight game like this will be the final few possessions and St. John’s has proven that the last-minute lights are too bright for them. Providence wins, 67-66.