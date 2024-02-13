Déjà Vu: St. John’s Fumbles Away Another Halftime Lead, Falls at Providence, 75-72

St. John’s struggles in the second half, sacrifice another halftime lead at Providence, 75-72.

Coming into this one, the Red Storm were losers in 6 of their last eight games, and Coach Rick Pitino seemingly determined that a change was necessary. As tweeted by Zach Braziller, over the last eight games, St. John’s has been outscored by 72 points with Joel Soriano on the floor while it has outscored the opposition by 52 points when Zuby Ejiofor is on the court. Coach Pitino seemingly noticed this as well, and sat his captain for the Kansas transfer.

The results from the switch were dicey early. Providence's Rich Barron hit back-to-back threes, powering the Friars to a 12-0 run and an early 20-7 lead. The Johnnies stopped the bleeding, and responded with a 12-0 run of their own, with Ejiofor converting a pair of shots at the rim.

In Zuby’s first career college start, Ejiofor looked comfortable in his role. The bouncy big was efficient at the rim, and was involved on the boards despite the seemingly underwhelming rebounding numbers. Zuby finished the half with 5 points (2-2 FG) and 2 rebounds. However, he had 2 turnovers, which should be cleaned up with time.

The Red Storm’s 12-0 was quickly followed with another separate 11-0 run, powering the Johnnies to a 23-5 run over the final 9 or so minutes of the first half.

VMI transfer Sean Conway led the Red Storm in scoring in the first half. Conway thrived in his catch-and-shoot role and knocked down 3 of 4 from deep for 9 first half points.

On the back of those runs, St. John’s went into the half up 38-33.

Unfortunately, we saw the same second half Red Storm that choked away leads to Marquette and UConn quickly surrender their halftime lead to the Friars. The offense wasn’t the issue coming out of the break with the Johnnies hitting 5 of their first 8 shots. The defensive lack of discipline help Providence start by shooting 6 of their first 8 shots as well has getting 4 free throws.

The Red Storm got shy from beyond the arc and started counting their misses. St. John’s has average 36 threes per game over the past 2 games. The Johnnies only shot 23 in this one, and likely collectively stopped shooting after they saw they only made 6 of those threes.

To make matters worse for the Red Storm, they were sloppy with the ball, especially in the second half. There are turnovers as a result of being aggressive, which can be tolerable in the right context. However, these were turnovers from sloppy passes and throwing the ball to guys who weren’t looking for the ball. Of the 16 total turnovers, the Johnnies turned the ball over 9 times in the second half.

Despite the shooting and turnover woes, the Red Storm had a chance late. They stuck around only down by a single possession for most of the final 2 minutes, and tried to play the trapping and turnover game.

However, the Red Storm couldn't move the needle with the traps, and fall at Providence, 75-72.

St. John’s Red Storm

RJ Luis, Jr.: 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3FG), 14 rebounds, 2 assists

Daniss Jenkins: 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3FG), 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Sean Conway: 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3FG), 6 rebounds

Providence Friars

Josh Oduro: 28 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Devin Carter: 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3FG), 11 rebounds, 4 assists