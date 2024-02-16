St. John’s baseball shocks No. 2 Florida on opening night, 9-5

St. John’s stole the headlines on day one of the 2024 college baseball season.

The Red Storm ambushed the second-ranked Florida Gators, who were only one game away from winning the College World Series only eight months ago, in a 9-5 win in Gainesville to give the program its highest-ranked win since 2010 when they dispatched No. 1 Virginia in the NCAA tournament, and its highest-ranked regular season win ever.

From the first pitch, the Red Storm hitters took an aggressive approach against sophomore southpaw Cade Fisher. In the first inning, Jimmy Keenan ripped a double down the left field line to score Blake Mayberry, and Aries Samek roped a single down the opposite way to send Keenan home in the next at-bat. In the next inning, Anthony Brienza and Jackson Tucker executed two successful drag bunts to reach base after a Jace Jeremiah walk, setting up a two-run RBI double for Molloy transfer Garrett Scavelli. Blake Mayberry would then hit a sacrifice fly to score Jackson Tucker from third.

The dam broke in the top of the third when Adam Agresti rapped a leadoff double to force Gators manager Kevin O’Sullivan to pull Fisher for Ryan Slater.

The pitching change didn’t phase the Red Storm hitters at first. Ben Beauchamp pushed Agresti ahead with a hit, then one out later, Anthony Brienza sliced a line drive down the right field line that just eluded the diving glove of Michael Robertson to clear the bases and give St. John’s a commanding 7-0 lead.

T3 | 7-0 SJU

SUMMER BREEZE!!!! Brienza with a bases-clearing triple! ️ pic.twitter.com/Fe7ZrbAV4V — St. John's Baseball (@StJohnsBaseball) February 17, 2024

Florida rebutted and nearly flipped the momentum in the following frames against starter Xavier Kolhosser. The Gators reclaimed three runs in the bottom of the third off two singles and a sacrifice fly, then scored on another sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, and a comeback seemed possible after Colby Shelton blasted a Kolhosser change-up deep into the Gainesville night to shrink the Red Storm lead to 7-5.

St. John’s failed to respond in four straight innings, as Ryan Slater became more comfortable and recorded four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. However, Florida could not deliver the tide-turning hit thanks to very clutch performances from the Red Storm relievers.

Freshman T.J. Winn Jr. kept the Gators at bay in the sixth inning by recording two quick pop-flies in his collegiate debut before he turned the ball to Ben Adams, whose poised heroics stonewalled a dynamistic Florida offense by retiring the Gators’ second, third, and fourth hitters in order in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jackson Tucker gave the Red Storm a much-needed insurance run at the top of the eighth as he cracked a home run that left the field in a hurry off Fisher Jameson to give St. John’s an 8-5 lead.

T8 | 8-5 SJU

TUCK AND RUN!!! An absolute LASER. pic.twitter.com/QPEZON7dts — St. John's Baseball (@StJohnsBaseball) February 17, 2024

St. John’s would push across another runner off a bases-loaded walk by Ben Beauchamp later in the eighth inning to give them a four-run lead.

Ben Adams’s heroics out of the pen would continue, sending down three Gator hitters in order after giving up a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth. When Adams was taken out of the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the senior left-hander from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, logged three scoreless innings of relief, struck out two hitters, and only allowed three baserunners.

With two men on and two out, newcomer Sean Mettert was called from the bullpen to shut the door, and he delivered.

St. John’s is scheduled to play two more games against Florida this weekend. Saturday’s game has been moved to a 10 a.m. start time due to inclement weather in the forecast, and they will face the Gators on Sunday at 1 p.m. All games can be streamed on ESPN Plus.