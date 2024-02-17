St. John’s vs. Seton Hall men’s basketball preview and game thread

The sand in the hourglass is running out. St. John’s has now lost seven of their last nine games after a 75-72 loss to Providence that featured more frustrating, yet familiar second-half futility by the Red Storm. It’s been a stunning free-fall from a team that started Big East play by winning four of their first five games.

St. John’s fans have seen the other shoe drop so many times in the program’s recently tortured history. This calamitous freefall would be expected out of a Chris Mullin or Mike Anderson-coached unit, not a team led by Rick Pitino, which makes this sick and twisted irony sting even worse for a program that fans believed would get back on the mend.

What also stings is the success of the Red Storm’s gritty and resilient neighbors from across the Hudson River this season. St. John’s were keelhauled by Seton Hall in their first meeting, surrendering a 28-0 run in an obscene beatdown while Rick Pitino missed the game due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. The Pirates are fourth in the Big East with a record of 9-5 and their tournament prospects look rosier than the Red Storm’s right now.

Fan discontent is running high in a season with Big Dance expectations, but St. John’s can give themselves — and their supporters — some breathing room with a win over their cross-river rivals on Sunday night.

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 6-8) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (16-9, 9-5)

When: Sunday, February 18th, 2024, 5:00 p.m.

Where: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: FS1

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (-7.0), O/U at 143.5

Series History: St. John’s leads, 62-49. The Red Storm have lost five of the last six meetings.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 14-11 overall, and they are ninth in the Big East standings with a conference record of 6-8. St. John’s is currently ranked 40th in KenPom and 46th in NET while holding the 12-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with opponents defeated in bold:

2-9 in Quad 1 games ( Utah , Dayton, @ UConn, @ Villanova , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence)

, Dayton, @ UConn, , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence) 5-1 in Quad 2 games ( North Texas , Boston College, Xavier , Butler , Providence , Villanova )

, Boston College, , , , ) 2-1 in Quad 3 games (Michigan, @ West Virginia , Hofstra )

, ) 5-0 in Quad 4 games (Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Fordham, DePaul)

Note that Dayton, Utah, North Texas, and Boston College are designated as neutral site games

Facing Seton Hall (NET #68) on the road gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 2 win.

According to Bracket Matrix, St. John’s is seeded in 4 of 105 different bracketology selections, with an average seed of 11.25 as of February 16. In his latest update, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has St. John’s in his next four out.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (ankle) is a game-time decision. He exited Tuesday night’s game against Xavier after 13 minutes of playing time. Davis has started all 25 games for the Pirates this season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Know the enemy

Putting them to Bed-iako - Center Jaden Bediako smothered Xavier in a 88-70 win on Tuesday night, recording 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in a game that was more out-of-hand than the score suggests.

Dyl’ or No Dyl’ - Former Johnny Dylan Addae-Wusu is struggling by averaging 5.9 points, shooting 23.1% from the field and 14.3% from three in the seven games following his 16-point, 10-rebound outburst against his former school. Another revenge game could be in the cards, but Addae-Wusu would have to snap out of a deep funk for this to happen.

Kook-ing a meal - Since a brief absence in late January, Kadary “Kooks” Richmond is commanding the court for the Pirates. In his last three starts, he’s averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the field, 33.3% from three, and 81.0% from the charity stripe.

Storylines to follow

No place like “home”? - The UBS Arena experiment hasn’t been successful after the Red Storm’s first two games. It has failed to draw comparable numbers to Madison Square Garden or create a hostile home court environment like Carnesecca Arena. St. John’s drew 7,486 and 6,035 paying members of the public in their games against Hofstra and DePaul respectively and there appeared to be even less fans in attendance from a glance around the arena. The atmosphere on early Sunday evening could be better against a higher-quality opponent on a weekend, but we will see how St. John’s can feed off the crowd’s energy.

Joel or Zuby - Back in his introductory press conference last March, Rick Pitino named Joel Soriano the team’s captain. The first three months went smoothly for Soriano, but he’s been put to task after a stretch of uncharacteristically poor performances. He was benched in his last game against Providence, but his woes continued by fouling out after scoring 9 points on eight shots. Zuby Ejiofor was more efficient in his time on the floor and he helped ignite the Red Storm’s first half rally after falling into an early 13-point hole.

The on-court results hint to another start for Ejiofor, but Pitino could go back to the big man he christened as this season’s team captain. On Friday night’s edition of MSG Network’s Red Storm Report, Rick Pitino said he pointed out instances where Soriano could give better effort and mentioned that Soriano had “a few good days of practice”. We’ll find out Pitino’s decision at center shortly before tip-off.

Second-Half Sloppiness - I didn’t even bother creating a new sub-header for this section because this has been a months-long storyline haunting St. John’s. Wednesday night’s game was the fifth time St. John’s lost a conference game despite leading at halftime. Their first half plus-minus in those five games were +27, while their second half plus-minus slides to -59.

Keys to the game

Play a full forty - How many more times does it need to be said? St. John’s needs to show up in the second half, stay focused, and close a game for once.

Crash the defensive glass - The Pirates rag-dolled the Red Storm on the boards in their first meeting, out-rebounding them 49-28. St. John’s needs to show more activity and get into better positions in the post.

Limit fouls - Foul trouble has forced Rick Pitino to expand his rotation in second halves. R.J. Luis is a frequent offender of collecting cheap fouls, but he isn’t alone. St. John’s has to play disciplined defense and defend with their feet.

Prediction

St. John’s needs this game badly. They need to prove they can close a game, they are a mentally tough team, and that they belong in the NCAA tournament. Rick Pitino’s squad should be desperate and if Dre Davis is ruled out, the Pirates will be in an uphill battle. St. John’s wins 76-70.