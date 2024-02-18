Rock bottom.

Let me come clean, I’m a lifelong Rangers fan. I spent $400 to watch my childhood team face the New York Islanders alongside my dad in the bitter Meadowlands cold today. The New York Rangers fell behind by 4-1 and managed to come back in one of the most memorable victories in the franchise’s regular season history (apologies in advance to any Isles fans in the comments).

Somehow the Islanders did not have the most catastrophic meltdown from a UBS Arena tenant today. St. John’s led by as much as 19 points, then their lead shrunk to 12, until the walls caved in completely and they were outscored 39-21 in the second half to fall to Seton Hall, 68-62. The Red Storm shot 24.2% from the field and 3-of-18 from three in the second half. They were called for an astonishing 28 fouls in the entire game.

Sound off in the comments if you please.