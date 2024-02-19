Three takeaways and observations from St. John’s meltdown loss to Seton Hall

First Half

St John’s faced Seton Hall in a must-win game if an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is to come. In front of a 9,500-person crowd at UBS Arena, the team came out on fire and, after a Zuby Ejiofor layup with 3:09 to play in the half, led 38-19. Joel Soriano was featured and scored eleven points, including two mid-range jump shots. The team held its own on the boards and converted two of four three-point attempts.

The Pirates came back at the end of the half to close the gap to a twelve-point lead after Brady Dunlap missed a well-setup, open three at the end of the half.

Halftime

During halftime, a North Carolina Tar Heel fan who was at the game commented that he was impressed with the Johnnies’ zone defense and that it was playing very well, even with the spurt by the Pirates at the end of the half. Halftime statistics show the Pirates shooting at 38% while hitting only one out of seven threes. In contrast to the game on January 16, when the Pirates out-rebounded the Johnnies by 20, in the first half, St. John’s out-rebounded Seton Hall by one, 17 to 16.

Second Half

Johnny fans were open about their anxiety as the second half began. One expressed optimism that Coach Pitino had substituted liberally in the first half and that the team should be well-rested for the final 20 minutes of play.

There was a tentativeness by the Red Storm in the first couple of minutes of play. Seton Hall was not scoring a lot (three points in the first two minutes), but the Red Storm offense ran a weave with Soriano at the high post that rarely penetrated, resulting in one turnover and three contested jumpers. Coach Pitino called a time-out with 17:37 to play. A three by Al-Amir Dawes of Seton Hall dropped the lead to six. At 16:13 to play, Sean Conway, assisted by Jordan Dingle, hit a three to up the lead to nine. Fans breathed a sigh of relief.

Then, the roof caved in for the Johnnies. Seton Hall went on a twelve-to-one run to take the lead, 47-45, with 8:13 to play.

In the first 12 minutes of the second half, the Johnnies only scored four points after scoring 41 in the first half.

With five minutes to play, Daniss Jenkins hit a three to retake the lead, 53-52. But it lasted just eight seconds. With the Johnnies not getting back on time, a Chris Ledlum foul sent Dre Davis to the line, and he converted two free throws to retake the lead. The Pirates never gave it up, leaving UBS Arena with a 68-62 victory.

Takeaway #1: Focus on what went right, not on the problems

The press conference after the game was shocking. Describing the players on the team as “un-athletic,” Coach Pitino predicted, “I don’t think they are going to pick it up in the next week.” It was an inappropriate comment to share at a post-game press conference.

Say it all you want privately. We all, coaches, players, and fans, have to vent.

Confront the players privately, but do not put them down publicly. The team played exceptionally well in the first seventeen minutes of the game. Something went right. The season has five games, and a Big East tournament left. Evaluate what went right. Identify what worked. Then, find a way to help the team play that way for the full 40 minutes.

Takeaway #2: Zone defense worked

Many Johnny fans agreed with the North Carolina follower who described the first-half defense as very effective. There were a few lapses when getting back after the Johnnies scored, and Coach Pitino appropriately called players out for not getting back.

A solid match-up zone can work if the Johnnies are truly unathletic as the coach claimed. In the first half, the Pirates were very tentative in attacking the zone. The zone should be fine-tuned, game by game, as the season progresses.

In the second half, poor offensive showing, missed shots, and frequent turnovers led to fast break opportunities for the Pirates. Red Storm defenders hustling back to defend were too out of position to counter the fast breaks. The result was often fouling as Johnnies tried to get into position to defend.

With about five minutes to play, the team went man to man on defense as the Pirates slowed their offense down to take time off the clock. Seton Hall outplayed the Johnnies in the man-to-man defense 14 to 9 in the last five minutes of play.

With a weaker-than-most Georgetown team being the next opponent, the opportunity to fine-tune the zone is present before the most challenging game on the remainder of the year, Creighton, on February 25, 2024.

Takeaway #3: Joel Soriano stepped up in the first half

He scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. He had three blocks and one steal. However, the only points he scored in the second half were from a putback dunk in the last minute of play. It was also his only shot attempt in the half. Soriano also showed a soft touch from the field, hitting two middle-range jump shots.

Getting Soriano touches in areas of the court in which he can shoot will be essential to the Johnnies’ success going forward. Find out how he got eight touches in the first half, even though he was on the bench for a significant amount of time, and yet got only one touch, a putback at the end of the game.

Outlook

Despite his comments, we trust Coach Pitino has not given up on the season. The remainder of the season has five games. The Johnnies should consider four of them to be quite winnable games. In addition, there is a game with Creighton, a ranked team that the Johnnies almost beat in January at Creighton.

The team must focus on one game at a time. Yes, an evaluation of what went wrong is necessary. But, when struggling, focusing on what went right during the first sixteen minutes of the Seton Hall game is equally important.

If the team is truly un-athletic, slow the game down and use a zone defense. Find a way to get the ball into Soriano and, most importantly, stay positive; the first sixteen minutes of the Seton Hall game tell everyone to continue to believe.