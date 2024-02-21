St. John’s vs. Georgetown men’s basketball preview and game thread

After Sunday’s diabolical 19-point collapse to Seton Hall, which led to Rick Pitino skewering the entire roster in a postgame presser conference that’s made the rounds to all corners of sports media, one wonders how will St. John’s respond against a struggling Georgetown team after a shameful 72 hours for the program?

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13)

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: FS1

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (-9.5), O/U at 151.5

Series History: St. John’s leads 65-57. The Red Storm have won five straight meetings since December 20, 2020.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 14-12 overall, and they are ninth in the Big East standings with a conference record of 6-8. St. John’s is currently ranked 43rd in KenPom and 49th in NET while holding the 13th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with opponents defeated in bold:

2-9 in Quad 1 games ( Utah , Dayton, @ UConn, @ Villanova , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence)

, Dayton, @ UConn, , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence) 5-2 in Quad 2 games ( North Texas , Boston College, Xavier , Butler , Providence , Villanova , Seton Hall)

, Boston College, , , , , Seton Hall) 2-1 in Quad 3 games (Michigan, @ West Virginia , Hofstra )

, ) 5-0 in Quad 4 games (Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Fordham, DePaul)

Note that Dayton, Utah, North Texas, and Boston College are designated as neutral site games

Facing Georgetown (NET #202) on the road gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 3 win.

According to Bracket Matrix, St. John’s is not seeded in any of the 98 different bracketology selections. In his latest update, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has dropped St. John’s from his Next Four Out.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Scouting the Hoyas

Georgetown needs divine providence to get through this season. The Hoyas are 1-13 in Big East play, with a 68-65 home nail-biter against a more pitiful DePaul team as their only victory in the conference season. Ed Cooley is finding out that rebuilding the Georgetown program that Patrick Ewing left in a pile of ash and rubble will be easier said than done.

The Hoyas’ metrics are on par with the last two seasons of the Ewing era, in which the Hoyas finished a combined 2-37 in Big East play. They’re ranked 194th in KenPom with a middling adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 110th in the country, but a porous 305th-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency rating saddles them.

Digging deeper into their defensive stats painted a gloomier picture. Georgetown is 347th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage (54.7%), and they are fourth-worst in the country by allowing opponents to shoot 56.6% from a two-point range. For context, the fifth-worst team in this category is Mississippi Valley State, who are currently 0-26.

The offensive numbers aren’t much better. The Hoyas’ 48.3% effective field goal percentage ranks 269th in the country, and has an 18.1% turnover percentage that ranks 239th. They also can’t make shots inside the arc, shooting a 313th-best 46.7% from two.

Like St. John’s, they’re a great offensive rebounding team (33.6% offensive rebound percentage), but they can’t seem to protect the defensive glass (31.1% defensive rebound percentage).

The Hoyas are led by sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who averages 17.2 points and 4.2 assists on 37.7% shooting from the field and 31.1% from three. The transfer from Illinois has been struggling over his last five games, seeing his scoring average dip to 10.4 points while shooting 29.2% from the field and 25.0% from three.

Jayden Epps finished with 26 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal against Providence. #HoyaSaxa | #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/rl0UfQpozP — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) January 28, 2024

Surrounding Epps are former St. John’s target and North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles (13.3 ppg, 5.8 reb) and former Fairfield big man Supreme Cook (11.5 ppg, 8.3 reb).

Storylines to follow

Pipebomb - Rick Pitino put the entire roster on blast in his postgame press conference following a 68-62 loss to Seton Hall that saw St. John’s blow a 19-point lead. He called the team “unathletic” and named specific players on the team as being “slow” or “physically weak.” Many are questioning how St. John’s will show up on Wednesday night after being hammered through the media, but it’s also possible the Red Storm will use those quotes as motivation to push harder.

Road Tripping Over Themselves - Since beating Villanova at Finneran Pavilion on January 6, St. John’s has lost five straight road games, with an average margin of defeat of 8.2 points. They also forgot to pack their offense in those games, averaging 41.4% from the field, 28.7% from three, and 68.1% from the free throw line.

Second-Half Sloppiness (again) - This horse has been beaten to death. Sunday night’s game was the sixth time St. John’s lost a conference game despite leading at halftime and the first time they blew a double-digit lead at the half this season.

Keys to the game

Press often - The press has struggled against more skillful and disciplined teams. Against a turnover-prone bottom-feeder like Georgetown, it could be an effective tool.

Contain Epps - Big East teams have done a great job limiting Jayden Epps’s effectiveness recently, but he has showcased the ability to take over games. The Red Storm can’t let Epps get comfortable.

Take it to the hoop - Remarkably, St. John’s was more than happy to fire jumpers rather than attack the paint when they scored a nightmarish four points in the first twelve minutes of the second half. If — or when, at this point — St. John’s begins to lose its grip on the game in the second half, they should adjust and look for easier makes inside the paint.

Prediction

Imagine being a fly on the Taffner Fieldhouse wall these past three days. A loss to Georgetown would drive a stake through the Red Storm’s already-diminishing at-large hopes. There is added pressure to win no matter what after Pitino raised hell in the fallout of the Seton Hall debacle, and Georgetown has regressed as the season unfolded. St. John’s wins, 80-67.