St. John’s finally survives second-half scare, beat Georgetown, 90-85

After being put on blast by Rick Pitino after blowing a 19-point lead against Seton Hall, St. John’s men’s basketball responded and took care of business on Wednesday night by beating Georgetown in a wire-to-wire victory... kind of.

Wednesday night’s performance was part and parcel with a prolonged and notorious trend of St. John’s fading in the second half. Tonight, the Red Storm kept fans on their toes and added a twist: the second-half avalanche came late in the first half. After building an early 35-14 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, Georgetown swung back with an 18-4 run to end the half.

Both teams would ping-pong baskets until the second half under-16 media timeout until St. John’s broke out with a 10-0 run to build a 58-41 lead, their largest of the second stanza. The Red Storm maintained a double-digit edge despite committing a bulk of their 13 second-half fouls during this stretch until three minutes remained in the game when the defense caved in almost instantaneously. Trailing 80-70, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Jayden Epps combined to score eleven points in over two minutes to close the gap to 84-81.

In a one-possession game, St. John’s was finally finally able to shut the door. R.J. Luis broke the press and scored on a breakaway dunk; they forced a couple of quick misses by Epps and smothered any chance of another collapse with four made free throws by Jordan Dingle and Joel Soriano.

Lost amidst the hair-pulling chaos was the fiery offensive output by St. John’s. Their 57.6 percent clip from the field was their best in a single game all season, and they shot 43.8% from three to eclipse their best mark in a conference game this season. Five Johnnies scored in double-figures as St. John’s tied their second-highest point total in a game all season.

Jordan Dingle had his first 20-point game of the season, leading the Red Storm with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep. R.J. Luis also scored 19 points off the bench on 9-of-15 shooting, with the bulk of his makes coming on drives to the basket. Daniss Jenkins (15 points), Chris Ledlum (12 points), and Joel Soriano (10 points) are the others reaching double figures. Simeon Wilcher also provided a boost off the bench, scoring 7 points while playing productive minutes.