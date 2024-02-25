St. John’s vs. Creighton men’s basketball preview and game thread

There is no margin for error for St. John’s. If they want to salvage their extremely slim at-large bid hopes, they must win their final four regular season games before reaching the Big East tournament. Their toughest test in this home stretch comes against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays, who are coming off a historic 85-66 win over the No. 1 UConn Huskies, their first win over a number-one ranked team in program history.

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9) vs. No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (20-7, 11-5)

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: CBS

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (+2.5), O/U of 152.5

Series History: Creighton leads 18-10. St. John’s has lost the last seven meetings.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 15-12 overall, and they are eighth in the Big East standings with a conference record of 7-8. St. John’s is currently ranked 44th in KenPom and 49th in NET while holding the 21st-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with opponents defeated in bold:

2-9 in Quad 1 games ( Utah , Dayton, @ UConn, @ Villanova , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence)

, Dayton, @ UConn, , @ Creighton, @ Seton Hall, Marquette, @ Xavier, UConn, @ Marquette, @ Providence) 5-2 in Quad 2 games ( North Texas , Boston College, Xavier , Butler , Providence , Villanova , Seton Hall)

, Boston College, , , , , Seton Hall) 3-1 in Quad 3 games (Michigan, @ West Virginia , Hofstra , @ Georgetown )

, , ) 5-0 in Quad 4 games (Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Sacred Heart, Fordham, DePaul)

Note that Dayton, Utah, North Texas, and Boston College are designated as neutral site games

Facing Creighton (NET #10) at home gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 1 win. The Red Storm are 0-2 in Quad 1 games played at home this season.

According to Bracket Matrix, St. John’s is not seeded in any of the 105 different bracketology selections.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Know the enemy

As previously mentioned, Creighton are coming off arguably their greatest regular season win in program history when they knocked off No. 1 UConn by 19 points. After only scoring 48 points in their first meeting with the Huskies, Creighton shot the lights out from deep, going 14-of-28 from three against UConn. Five different Bluejays made multiple three pointers, including Steven Ashworth and his torrid 5-of-13 day from long-range.

The Bluejays are currently third in the Big East with a record of 11-5, just a half-game back of Marquette for second place, and they have won their last four games.

Baylor Scheierman leads the Bluejays over the last three games by averaging 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 69.4% shooting from inside-the-arc and 35.3% from deep. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner isn’t far behind, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in that same span on 75.0% shooting from inside the arc and 4-of-9 shooting from three.

Storylines to follow

Dingle Time? - Jordan Dingle had his first 20-point game in a St. John’s uniform in their 90-85 win over Georgetown. Of course the caliber of opponent is several magnitudes higher, but can he carry over his strong night?

Controversial Whistle (or lack thereof) - St. John’s came two free throws away from beating Creighton in their first meeting of the season, but Jordan Dingle was on the wrong side of a controversial no-call by the officials in the dying embers of that game. Knowing how close the Red Storm came to beating Creighton in their first meeting, could that inspire confidence on the court today?

Soriano vs. Kalk - Ryan Kalkbrenner got the better of Soriano in their first meeting this season, scoring 18 points and pulling down 9 rebounds compared to Soriano’s quieter 13 point, 7 rebound day. All eyes turn to the next battle in the post between these two.

Keys to the game

Win the three-point battle - This is going to be a tall order. St. John’s barely lost to Creighton in their first meeting despite holding the Bluejays to an uncharacteristically bad 6-of-27 from deep, but they couldn’t gain any separation by shooting a poor 2-of-11 from three themselves. A game like that is an anomaly for Creighton, who collectively shoot 36.6% from deep this season. If St. John’s wants to keep this game close, they need to do the unthinkable and win the three-point battle against Creighton.

Limit fouls - St. John’s can’t stay out of foul trouble, having been called for an absurd 67 fouls over their last three games. Against a Creighton team who are called for fewer fouls in comparison, the Red Storm need to adjust in order to avoid sending Creighton free trips to the line.

Attack the paint - This will be difficult considering 7-foot-2 Ryan Kalkbrenner patrols the paint, but he shouldn’t deter St. John’s from trying to generate shots inside. The Red Storm should get creative instead of bum-rushing the rim, like creating off-ball cuts to the basket for R.J. Luis.

Prediction

A lot needs to go right for St. John’s to win this game. As we’ve seen recently, they also have a habit of making life more difficult for themselves in the second half. Given their mercurial play between halves, it’s hard to envision the Red Storm getting the statement win they desperately need today. Creighton wins 78-69.