St. John’s clip No. 15 Creighton for first ranked win of the season

The phrase “every dog has its day” applies to college basketball. In a sport full of parity, even the programs down on their luck will eventually enjoy a statement win.

St. John’s has lost their first five ranked games this season, with their first three ranked losses decided by a combined six points. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Storm finally got the feather in their cap they have waited this entire season for by beating No. 15 Creighton, 80-66.

As Rick Pitino took the floor donning an all-white suit, both teams started white hot by tying at 8-8 in the first half under-16 media timeout. St. John’s and Creighton traded 10-0 runs after that stretch, with the Bluejays taking a 25-24 lead with 7:21 remaining. The Red Storm battled back by finishing the half on a 17-3 run entering the half.

Many Red Storm fans took the 13-point halftime lead with much trepidation, knowing St. John’s blew a 12-point halftime lead to Seton Hall exactly one week ago. Creighton scuffled back into this game after Trey Alexander’s circus shot cut the Red Storm lead to 55-50 with 9 minutes remaining. This time, the other shoe didn’t drop for St. John’s.

After Creighton exploded for 85 points on 60 percent shooting from inside the arc and 50 percent from three in a signature win over No. 1 UConn, the Bluejays’ offense was silenced on Sunday. Collectively, the Bluejays shot 39.7% from the field and 23.1% (6-of-26) from three against the Red Storm while also giving up 13 turnovers.

Daniss Jenkins has carried a mercurial Red Storm offense through Big East play, and Sunday afternoon’s game was his best of the season. The graduate guard scored a season-high 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including one three, while dishing out six assists. His biggest shot came right before the game’s final media timeout, pulling up with a mid-range jumper in front of Ryan Kalkbrenner to give the Red Storm a double-digit lead and send St. John’s fans into a cathartic frenzy.

Jenkins wasn’t alone, as the Red Storm put on one of their best offensive performances of Big East play. Twenty-four of their 34 makes came off assists, and they were able to generate a bulk of their offense on great mid-range shooting.

Jordan Dingle chipped in 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Joel Soriano logged 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Chris Ledlum scored 7 points and picked up 6 rebounds, while swishing one of the Red Storm’s two threes in this entire game. Despite only scoring 4 points, Glenn Taylor Jr. did yeoman’s work on the floor, picking up 10 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists, recording critical steals and blocks, while providing consistently strong defense.

With this win, the Red Storm develops a clear path to an at-large bid if they can win their final three regular-season games before the tournament begins.