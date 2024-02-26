Three takeaways and observations from St. John’s 80-66 win over No. 15 Creighton

St. John’s, playing before a packed Madison Square Garden, faced an opportunity to obtain a significant win before the upcoming Big East tournament. Facing the 15th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays, the Johnnies displayed seriousness during warmups. They were focused and displayed good form on jump shots, which regularly landed into the baskets.

Coach Pitino made an entrance all dressed in white to match the whiteout theme of the game. There was a sense of something different coming. Would it be positive? The Blue Jays had beaten the number one team in the country, the Connecticut Huskies, by 19 points just five days before, their fourth straight win. A daunting task for the Johnnies, but one season ticket holder, when asked for a prediction, stated that he had a sense that the Johnnies would win.

First Half

The starters for the game were Daniss Jenkins, Joel Soriano, Chris Ledlum, Jordan Dingle, and Glenn Taylor. Fans were surprised at the inclusion of Taylor until a fan mentioned that Coach Pitino was looking for stalwart defenders to stand up to Creighton’s several offensive weapons.

Joel Soriano won the opening jump over 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner. Twenty seconds later, Dingle cut around a Soriano screen, received a pass from Taylor, and hit a twelve-footer in the paint for an early 2-0 lead. A minute and a half later, Jenkins passed to Soriano in the paint, cut around him, received a handoff, and hit a ten-footer, extending the lead to 4-0.

It was Soriano’s turn after Baylor Scheierman made a three-point jumper and Kalkbrenner dunked the ball for a 5-4 Creighton lead. Assisted by Taylor, the Red Storm big man hit a 17-footer from the top of the key to propel the Johnnies into the lead.

The teams traded baskets during the first four minutes. Then Taylor drove from the left wing across the paint for a layup and a 10-8 lead. Dingle and Ledlum followed with layups, and suddenly, the Red Storm had doubled the Blue Jays leading 16-8. In the first six minutes of the half, the Johnnies had only attempted one three-pointer. The offensive strategy was clear – attack and take the intermediate jumper if clear.

Bench players entered the game, and three, Simeon Wilcher, R.J. Luis, and Nahiem Alleyne, scored as the Johnnies opened up a 22-12 lead at the ten-minute mark of the half. All seemed well for the Red Storm.

But Trey Alexander was not going to let Creighton go down quietly. Eight points by Alexander in a minute-and-a-half span cut the Johnnies’ lead to four. Alexander was on his way to being the game’s leading scorer with 31 points.

The Blue Jays eventually took a one-point lead on an old-fashioned Scheierman three-point play. The starters returned, and the defense tightened. A Wilcher jumper off a give-and-go play with Soriano put the Johnnies back in the lead. Tight defense led to Creighton’s third 30-second shot clock violation, and the Johnnies were off to a 17-3 run to put the Red Storm in the lead, 41-28 at the half.

Halftime

The Johnnies were outshooting the Blue Jays from the field, 56% to 33%. However, what stood out was the percentage of shots taken from three-point range. While Creighton was shooting 23.5 % on 17 threes in the first half, the Johnnies took only four three-point shots in the half, converting one by Ledlum. The Johnnies’ strategy of attacking the Blue Jays defense at mid-range and the paint worked.

The ball movement was slick as well, as St. John’s assisted on 14 of their 19 baskets. Also noticeable during the first half was the lack of Creighton fast breaks due to the Johnnies getting back down the court to cover any Creighton breakouts.

Just before the second half began, the fan, who had predicted victory during the pregame warmups, expressed the anxiety that everyone in the Garden had. “They can’t give this up, can they?” he asked. The reply was simple - “The first five minutes will tell us.”

Second Half

Alexander opened the second half with a jumper, cutting the Red Storm lead to eleven twenty seconds into the half. After a Jenkins miss, Kalkbrenner received a pass under the Johnnies’ basket and went up for a dunk, only to have Jenkins bat it away. Four seconds later, Soriano stole the ball from a flustered Kalkbrenner. Jenkins pushed the ball upcourt and found a hustling Soriano. A quick pass and layup restored the lead to 13.

Just 90 seconds into the half, Red Storm fans felt all right.

The Blue Jays refused to go away. At the 7:29 official time-out, the Blue Jays had cut the lead to five. Visions of another collapse were growing.

After the timeout, Jordan Dingle returned to the game and cashed in with three scores in the following two minutes, growing the lead to nine, 63-54. Two more jumpers by Jenkins stretched the lead to eleven with four minutes to play. Dingle and Jenkins were taking over, and despite Alexander’s efforts to lead Creighton to a comeback, the lead was widening. St. John’s fans rose to their feet when a Jenkins three-pointer, assisted by Taylor, raised the lead to fourteen with 3:43 left to play.

Creighton sent several Red Storm players to the foul line in the last two minutes. It didn’t work as the Red Storm, with perfect foul shooting in the previous two minutes, walked away with an impressive fourteen-point victory, 80-66.

Takeaway #1: Attacking Inside-the-Arc

The Johnnies made a strategic decision from the beginning of the first half. It was to attack, attack, attack on offense. They attempted but four three-pointers in the first half while making 60 percent of their other field goal attempts. The ball, moving quickly, resulted in 14 assists. There was very little one-on-one play on offense in the half.

Throughout the game, the Johnnies took 72 shots from the floor, of which only eight were from long range. In contrast, Creighton took 26 three-point attempts out of 63 total attempts, converting only six shots.

Takeaway #2: Good Transition Defense

In past games, the Johnnies were too often beaten down on the court as opponents converted fast break attempts. Not so versus Creighton. What was astonishing was that as the team was getting back, preparing to defend, the frontcourt was crashing the offensive boards. In the second half, the Johnnies took down 13 offensive rebounds.

The Blue Jays were often out of sync on offense. In the first half, they were called for 30-second shot clock violations on three occasions. Creighton’s shots were rushed on other possessions as the clock went down. The Johnnies often had a hand in the face of a Creighton three-point shooter, hence the Blue Jays’ poor percentage on shots from out deep.

Takeaway #3: Glenn Taylor Jr. was the unsung hero

It is important to note that we do not want to minimize scoring, and Jenkins was the team’s leading scorer with 27 points and was also was credited with six assists. Soriano took down seven rebounds and recorded five worthy assists for a center. Ledlum’s total was one assist and six rebounds.

But it was Taylor’s all-around work that stood out. Taylor logged the second most minutes of a Red Storm player with 32 minutes, next to Ledlum’s 34. He tied Jenkins with six assists and added a team-high ten rebounds, made both of his free throws, and played stellar defense against Blue Jays top scorer Baylor Scheierman and took assignments against the red-hot Trey Alexander late in the game.

Jenkins was the game’s high scorer and provided needed leadership for the Johnnies. But Taylor should be considered the second most valuable Red Storm player for his all-around effort and accomplishments. Will he again be a starter in the upcoming pivotal game against Butler?

Outlook: What a Difference a Week Makes

In the fallout of Rick Pitino’s post-game press conference after the 68-62 loss to Seton Hall last Sunday, we at Rumble in the Garden called to focus on what went right for the Red Storm in the first seventeen minutes of that game. We challenged the Red Storm to find a way to repeat this success in subsequent games. Happily, this is what happened on Sunday afternoon.

The Johnnies have three regular-season games left. The upcoming game against Butler is on February 28. There is not much time to fine-tune the offense and defense as was available before the Creighton matchup.

The Johnnies have demonstrated what this team can do. Daniss Jenkins summarized that the difference in the game against Creighton was that the group no longer was scoreboard-watching in the second half. In past games, scoreboard-watching interfered with the players’ focus on playing the game. Against Creighton, the team went out and played old-school Johnnies basketball, attacking Creighton’s defense for all 40 minutes.

The Johnnies demonstrated on Sunday that they can play very well over two halves. The Red Storm must prepare for the intensity Posh Alexander will bring in a hostile environment. Show the same determination, and an essential step toward earning that right to play in the NCAA tournament will be one game closer.