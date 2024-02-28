St. John’s vs. Butler men’s basketball preview and game thread

Tuesday night’s contest between St. John’s and Butler can be considered a “loser leaves the bubble” game. A win extends either team’s faint hopes of earning an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament, but a defeat guarantees that anything less than winning the Big East tournament won’t be enough to advance to the Big Dance.

The Red Storm are coming off a statement 80-66 win over No. 12 Creighton on Sunday afternoon to give them their second Quad 1 win of the season (Utah has fallen out of the NET top 50 over the weekend, rendering the Red Storm’s neutral site win over the Utes a Quad 2 win).

Meanwhile, Butler is trying to get off a four-game schneid. On Saturday night, the Bulldogs never saw the lead in a 76-64 loss to Seton Hall in Newark.

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 8-9) vs. Butler Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10)

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (+1.5), O/U of 154.5

Series History: St. John’s leads 12-11. The Red Storm have lost eight of ten meetings on the road against Butler.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 16-12 overall, and they are seventh in the Big East standings with a conference record of 8-9. St. John’s is currently ranked 39th in KenPom and 44th in NET while holding the 16th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with game-by-game results on bballnet.com.

2-9 in Quad 1 games

6-2 in Quad 2 games

3-1 in Quad 3 games

5-0 in Quad 4 games

Facing Butler (NET #62) on the road gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 1 win. The Red Storm are 1-6 in Quad 1 games played on the road this season.

According to Bracket Matrix’s latest update on February 26, St. John’s is seeded in one of 107 different bracketologies.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Know the enemy

Butler was safely in the tournament field after a gutsy 99-98 road win over then-No. 13 Creighton on February 2. Still, they have tumbled out of the picture by losing five of their next six games, including their last four games entering Wednesday night.

Their Achilles’ heel during this stretch, among other difficulties, has been their defense. In these four games, they have allowed opponents to shoot 55.7% from the two-point range and 36.4% from the three-point range. Butler’s offense hasn’t been explosive enough to overcome their defensive shortcomings, shooting 45.8% from two and 34.9% from three.

The Bulldogs are also getting out-classed in other aspects in the four-game losing streak. They are surrendering 12.0 turnovers per game compared to their forced 9.8 per game and giving up 35.8 rebounds per game compared to their 29.1 rebounds.

Center Jalen Thomas has begun to take a more significant role in the Bulldogs’ offense, averaging 10.8 points per game and touting an incredible 71.1% true shooting percentage over his last five games; the latter lands him in the top 1% among centers in that stretch.

Pierre Brooks and D.J. Davis are finding more success shooting inside the arc over their last five games, but they’re firing a gaudy 25% from three in that stretch.

Remarkably, the typically rim-running Posh Alexander has been the Bulldogs’ most consistent three-point shooter lately. He’s shooting 45% from three on four attempts per game in his last five games.

Storylines to follow

Taylor Made - Glenn Taylor bounced around the rotation for the past month, but he may have forced Pitino to start him on Wednesday night after a wonderful defensive performance in the Red Storm’s 14-point win over Creighton. Taylor’s perimeter defense will be needed against scoring wings Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks.

Danger Daniss - Daniss Jenkins seems to get better with every passing game. He’s averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field, 40.7% from three, and a perfect 100% from the free throw line over his last five games.

Sim City - Another guard showing improvement in the homestretch of the season is Simeon Wilcher, who is averaging 5.8 points per game while shooting 56.3% from the field, 50% from three, and 100% from the charity stripe in just nine minutes per game over his last four games.

Keys to the game

Contain Davis - D.J. Davis scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including five threes, when he first met the Red Storm this season. He’s struggled from deep over recent games, but the three-point threat is liable to bounce back, especially if St. John’s leaves him open on multiple plays like they did on January 2.

Crash the basket - St. John’s bullied Butler on the offensive glass in their first meeting this season, picking up 17 offensive rebounds to Butler’s 18 defensive rebounds. Test the Bulldogs inside, and they might be able to generate plenty of second-chance opportunities again.

Avoid foul trouble - When the Red Storm were stuck in foul trouble, players struggled to find their form, and Rick Pitino had to deploy lineups with little experience playing together on the court. Only two Johnnies received three or more fouls in their win over Creighton, and St. John’s was able to keep the pressure on Butler in their first meeting by keeping a short rotation thanks to the lack of fouls they took.

Prediction

St. John’s has struggled in the confines of Hinkle Fieldhouse since Butler joined the Big East, but they appear to match up well against the Bulldogs and their porous defense. If the Red Storm avoid stupid fouls, they could take a much-needed road win against Butler. St. John’s wins, 77-70.