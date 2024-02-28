Surging St. John’s Wins Big at Butler, 82-59

After a solid first half, St. John’s seemed to shake off their poor second half reputation to blow out Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 82-59.

After the Red Storm’s got a CPR win against Creighton on Sunday effectively playing their way back onto the fringes of the bubble, St. John’s had the opportunity again to show the committee that the Johnnies deserve consideration as an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

While Hinkle Fieldhouse has earned a reputation as a tough place to play for everyone, it has seemingly been the cause of automatic losses for the Red Storm. The Johnnies came into this one 2-8 at Butler since the Bulldogs joined the Big East in 2013.

Overall, the Red Storm played well in the first half. Glenn Taylor Jr. particularly had a season-best half in a half where 10 separate Johnnies scored a bucket. Taylor has average less than 3 points per game in Big East play, despite a couple decent games against Villanova (9 points) and Xavier (8 points). Tonight, Glenn put up 8 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the floor and 2 of 4 from deep in the first half.

Daniss Jenkins struggled to score the ball in the half with only 2 first half points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3FG), but pivoted his focus seamlessly to facilitating the offense by adding 6 assists and turning the ball over once.

Behind the play of Taylor and Jenkins, the Red Storm amassed a double-digit lead with less than 90 seconds left to play in the half. The Johnnies scuffled a little bit to close out the half, as the Bulldogs were able to close the gap to only 6 points, with Posh Alexander hitting a last second shot to cut the Johnnies’ lead to 39-33 going into the half.

As has been well documented, the Red Storm struggle in the second halves of games. St. John’s has led at the half 22 times and have won only15 of those games.

There was a little back and forth in the first 3 minutes or so of the half that had that feeling of letting the home team hang around, but that didn’t last long. Jordan Dingle soon powered the Johnnies to an 8-0 run by adding back-to-back baskets, which helped St. John’s gain their biggest lead of the night at 13.

Later, Jenkins followed up by leading the team on a separate 8-0 to blow this game wide open by adding 4 points of his own.

Taylor had another quality half with 9 second half points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3FG), and Taylor finished the game with a season high 17 points.

Despite the blowout, Coach Rick Pitino left his core rotation guys in until the buzzer sounded, when St. John’s came away with a blowout win over Butler to stick around on the bubble, 82-59.

Next, the Red Storm head out to Chicago to take on the struggling DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 PM.

St. John’s Red Storm

Glenn Taylor, Jr.: 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3FG), 3 rebounds, 3 assists

RJ Luis, Jr.: 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3FG), 5 rebounds

Chris Ledlum: 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3FG), 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Butler Bulldogs

Posh Alexander: 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3FG), 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Pierre Brooks: 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3FG), 2 rebounds, 2 assists