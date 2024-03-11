Three takeaways and observations from St. John’s men’s basketball’s 86-78 win over Georgetown

Madison Square Garden was rocking before sixteen thousand fans, particularly in the last eight minutes of the second half. It was a day to honor the seniors: Joel Soriano, Daniss Jenkins, Chris Ledlum, Jordan Dingle, Nahiem Alleyne, and Sean Conway. As tradition on Senior Day, Soriano, Dingle, Jenkins, Ledlum, and Conway were the starting five. After their recognition, the team huddled just before the game. Jenkins was seen energetically talking to teammates in a huddle, who were giving him attention, ready to wrap up the Big East regular season with a win.

First Half

Two fans shared that Nahiem Alleyne was hitting every jump shot in early warmups. “Look for Alleyne to play an important role in the game,” was the prediction.

Alleyne was inserted into the game five minutes in and played substantial minutes of the first half. As Johnnies fans had predicted, he played a role, scoring six points, including a three from the right of the circle with a second left in the first half, to give the Red Storm a four-point cushion going into the second half.

The other outstanding senior in the first half was Daniss Jenkins. At the first official timeout of the game with 15:41 left, St. John’s took an early 10-0 lead. Jenkins led the way with eight of the ten points.

Georgetown worked its way back into the game as the ultimate leading scorer. Jayden Epps got hot, and Joel Soriano struggled to convert on his free throw attempts. But Jenkins led and accumulated 13 points in the half while setting up teammates with three assists.

Halftime

At the half, the statistical lines were similar regarding three-point percentage, assists, and steals. However, there were two significant differences. The Johnnies were shooting 59 percent from the field compared to the Hoyas’ 46 percent. In contrast, Georgetown out-rebounded the Johnnies 17-10.

Soriano was doing his part with five rebounds, but no one else had more than one. One fan shared at halftime, “I hope Coach Pitino gets on their case in the locker room and they come out on fire.”

The fire would come from a sophomore who scored only two points in the first half.

Second Half

R.J. Luis stepped up his game offensively and defensively (see takeaway three). However, the most impactful moment of the second half did not involve Luis.

With the Red Storm up by seven and just over four minutes to play, the big man for the Hoyas, Supreme Cook, had received a pass under the basket from a teammate. He went up for a dunk to the right of the paint. Soriano blocked it. Cook recovered the ball and went up again from the same position to the right of the rim. Soriano blocked the second attempt. Cook again recovered the ball. Soriano held his ground. As Cook tried to spin away, he stepped out of bounds.

The Johnnies pushed the ball upcourt. Dingle missed a three, but Chris Ledlum took down the rebound and laid the ball in. Cook fouled him, and Ledlum hit his free throw after a Georgetown timeout to give the Red Storm a ten-point lead.

The Hoyas made a couple of corner threes and went into a trap defense when a Johnnie ball handler crossed the midcourt line. The Johnnies broke it, drew fouls, and, over the last minute and forty seconds, went six for six from the free throw line, leading to a hard-fought 86-78 victory.

Takeaway #1: The Red Storm found ways to win without great shooting nights from Dingle and Soriano

Jordan Dingle, who had been shooting extremely well during the win streak, did not repeat his recent performances. He went two for eight from the field and missed all four of his three-point attempts. He did make five of five free-throw attempts.

Joel Soriano collected ten rebounds and five blocked shots. In the post-game news conference, Rick Pitino praised Soriano for his outstanding defensive play. He hit three of five shots and consistently drew fouls against Georgetown’s front-court players. However, he was not his usual accurate self from the charity line, converting only three of nine attempts while his teammates were hitting 87% of their shots from the free-throw line.

Despite these aberrations in recent shooting from two of the team’s starters, the team was able to pull out a victory over a game, hard playing Georgetown team that can shoot threes accurately.

Takeaway #2: There will be no easy games in the Big East Tournament

When it comes to playing in Madison Square Garden, particularly the Big East Tournament, St. John’s must expect the best from all opponents. The challenge presented by the second-to-last-place Georgetown Hoyas made that clear. Despite falling behind 10-0 in the first five minutes of play, Georgetown fought on and won the rebound battle by game’s end, 28-25. They did not give in despite their slow start.

Takeaway #3: Different players are stepping up every game

Daniss Jenkins has been a paragon of consistency and earned recognition on the All-Big East Second Team. Recently, there has been a different Johnnie stepping up in an impactful role.

Over the last four games, Jordan Dingle has emerged as a consistent scorer from three-point range, an area of consistency St. John’s sorely needed.

Ten days ago at Butler, Glenn Taylor led the way with stellar defense and scored 17 points, most significantly stretching Butler’s defense by hitting five three-pointers throughout the game.

On March 9, it was R.J. Luis who stepped up by scoring sixteen points in just 21 minutes of playing time. Just as significant was the defense he played on the high scorer Jayden Epps of the Hoyas.

With the Johnnies lead at just one, 61-60, Rick Pitino called time out. To this point in the game, Epps was mostly unstoppable. Coming out of the timeout, it was evident that Pitino was calling on Luis to focus on defense against Epps. He was not to be the daring defender, stepping into passing lanes, making steals, and initiating a break downcourt that had been his defensive style during much of the year.

This time, his assignment was specific. Luis was to stay with Epps whether he had the ball or not. The Hoyas were looking for Epps to lead them, but Luis’ defense neutralized Georgetown’s top scorer, who had already scored 21 points in the game. He had the Johnnies’ number after scoring 31 against the Red Storm on February 21.

With Luis taking up the defensive challenge, Epps was held to but two free throws in the last 7:43 of the game.

Previously, the 6-foot-2 Jordan Epps displayed the challenge that quick and aggressive guards have given the Johnnies all season long, beginning with the 26 points 5-foot-11 Dug MaDaniel poured in against the Red Storm in the game opener. Perhaps the Johnnies found a defensive stopper against these kinds of trigger-happy guards.

Outlook

The Johnnies have surprised the basketball world by winning their last five games with two clear challenges included. There was a home win over a ranked Creighton team and an away win against a Butler team that has demonstrated an ability to defeat higher-ranked opponents on any given night.

By moving into fifth place, they earned a bye from the first round of the Big East tournament. It becomes a rematch against Seton Hall on Thursday. Probably the Johnnies’ two worst performances of the year were against the Pirates, but it’s difficult to beat a team three times in a season and the Red Storm are back at the Garden.

This team is led by six seniors and grad students hungry for an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. Despite losing twice to Seton Hall, the matchups against the Hall are suitable for the Johnnies. While it is tempting to predict who will step forward with Jenkins to lead the way, too often, it is the least expected. However, it is reasonable to expect a teammate will do so.

If the Red Storm win on Thursday against Seton Hall, they will advance to their first Big East tournament semifinals since 2000 and face No. 2 UConn. Legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim recently commented, “I don’t think anybody wants to see (St. John’s) in the NCAA tournament.”

History notes that teams with good chemistry, committed seniors, and great defense perform well in March. St. John’s share the first two characteristics, but we must see them grasp the third against Seton Hall.