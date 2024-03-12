St. John’s men’s basketball is embracing the must-win pressure of the Big East tournament

Tennis icon Billie Jean King famously said, “Pressure is a privilege.” Rick Pitino and his St. John’s basketball team have adopted that mantra in a pivotal week for the program.

“Pressure to me is your ally, your best friend in life. Stress is your enemy,” Rick Pitino said at Tuesday’s media availability.

Regarded by many experts as one of the last four teams in the NCAA field of 68, St. John’s will be in a win-or-go-home game when they face Seton Hall in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon (2:30 p.m. on FS1).

The Pirates handed the Red Storm two of their most deflating losses of the season: an 80-65 road shellacking on January 16 when St. John’s gave up a 28-0 run and were without Rick Pitino due to a COVID diagnosis and a 68-62 collapse on February 18 inside UBS Arena where the Red Storm blew a 19-point lead and provoked Rick Pitino into unleashing a scorched-earth postgame rant about his players.

That second loss to Seton Hall was the turning point of the season. Since then, St. John’s has won five straight games to leapfrog into the NCAA tournament picture, and they have made noticeable adjustments in that span.

“If you don’t have great spacing in your attack, (Seton Hall) are going to make you pay for that,” said Rick Pitino, “We are a better basketball team from an offensive spacing standpoint since the last time we played them.”

St. John’s is averaging 88.4 points per game in their last five games, shooting 58% from inside the arc, 40.7% from three, and 75.8% from the charity stripe. Players have attributed the offensive explosion to feeling looser on offense.

“We’re just playing with more freedom,” said Jordan Dingle on Tuesday, “We’re having a lot more fun on the court and we’re being ourselves, nobody’s overthinking or acting like they’re scared to make a mistake.”

To say there is a lot at stake on Thursday would be an understatement. Many bracketologists hypothesize that the Red Storm will need at least one win in the Big East tournament to make it to the NCAA tournament field. If the Red Storm lose, they will be at the mercy of bid-stealers and other bubble teams seeking to jump into the field.

“We know if we lose, it may very well be our last game. I wouldn’t necessarily call that pressure, but if you want to refer to it as that, I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” said Dingle, “I think that’s where people really get the chance to rise to the occasion, and everybody is going to step up their game.”

The Red Storm will need multiple players to rise to the occasion on Thursday afternoon or else they risk facing a fifth straight season of sitting at home in March.