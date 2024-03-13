St. John’s vs. Seton Hall men’s basketball preview and game thread

Thursday’s Big East tournament quarterfinal game against Seton Hall is likely the most important game St. John’s has played in the last five years. A win, and they’ll likely be in the NCAA tournament. A loss, and they will be riding the choppy waves of the bubble for the next three days without a paddle.

The Red Storm hope the third time will be the charm against the Pirates, who swept the regular-season series.

Game information

Who: 5-seed St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9) vs. 4-seed Seton Hall (20-11, 13-7)

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FS1

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (-4.5), O/U at 144

Series History: St. John’s leads 62-50. The Red Storm have lost their first two games with the Pirates this season.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 19-12 overall with a conference record of 12-9.

St. John’s is currently ranked 31st in KenPom and 39th in NET while holding the 39th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with game-by-game results on bballnet.com.

3-9 in Quad 1 games

6-2 in Quad 2 games

3-1 in Quad 3 games

7-0 in Quad 4 games

The NCAA designated St. John’s games at the Big East Tournament as home games, meaning the Red Storm cannot claim a Quad 1 win unless they face UConn, Marquette, or Creighton.

Facing Seton Hall (NET #62) at home gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 2 win.

According to Bracket Matrix’s latest update on March 12, St. John’s is seeded in 108 of 123 different bracketologies with an average seed of 10.81.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Know the enemy

Seton Hall finished the Big East regular season in fourth place with a conference record of 13-7. Many bracketologists regard Seton Hall as a tournament team no matter what happens on Thursday, but there isn’t unanimous agreement on whether the Pirates will receive a bye from the First Four.

In their last five games, Seton Hall has averaged 70.6 points per game on 46.7% shooting from inside the arc, 37.5% from three, and 78.3% from the free-throw line. Defensively, they allow teams to shoot 54.9% from inside the arc and 35.9% from three. Despite the high shooting splits allowed, the Pirates have incredible hustle stats: a steal percentage of 12.0% and a block percentage of 15.3% in their last five.

Kadary Richmond was named to the All-Big East First Team on Sunday afternoon. The senior guard averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 44% from the field, 25% from three, and 80% from the free throw line in 29 games this season.

Guard Dre Davis ended the season on a high note. He’s averaging 21.0 points and 6.4 rebounds on 57% shooting from the field, 47% from three, and 96% from free throws over his last five games. Davis scored a team-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 4-of-6 from three in his last game versus DePaul.

Al-Amir Dawes did not run through the tape like Davis, averaging 7.0 points per game, shooting 31% from the field and 12% from three in his final three games of the regular season. However, he has crushed St. John’s in the regular season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 50% from three in his two games against the Red Storm.

Storylines to follow

All-Conference DJ - Daniss Jenkins was named to the All-Big East Second Team after a consistently strong season for the Red Storm. In conference play, Jenkins averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 51% shooting from two-point range, 40% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line.

Ledlum causing bedlam - Chris Ledlum is playing his best basketball of the season. In his last three games, the Harvard transfer is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks on 75% shooting from two, 50% from three, and 78% from the free throw line.

Luis making the leap - R.J. Luis is also enjoying a solid finish to the season. In his last three, he is averaging 14.0 points on 63% shooting from two and 33% from three off the bench. This stretch is also the first time he scored in double figures in three straight games since he had a four-game streak from December 30 to January 10; the Red Storm won all four.

Keys to the game

Deny Davis - Dre Davis is playing with tons of confidence and St. John’s needs to figure out how to cool him off. Glenn Taylor, Jr. and R.J. Luis should be tasked with matching up against the 6-foot-6 guard given their recent stretch of good perimeter defense.

Win the rebounding battle - Seton Hall pulled down 21 more rebounds than St. John’s in their first two meetings. Joel Soriano, Chris Ledlum, and Zuby Ejiofor must toughen up and get into advantageous positions down low.

Space the floor - Rick Pitino mentioned in Tuesday’s media session that Seton Hall’s defense is better when they face teams with poor spacing, and St. John’s has improved in that aspect since their last meeting on February 18. With more breathing room on the court, Seton Hall will have more difficulty intercepting or deflecting passes.

Prediction

Conventional wisdom in conference tournament week is that it’s very difficult to beat a given team three times in a single season. St. John’s has also been playing better basketball since their last meeting with the Pirates. They match up well against Seton Hall despite their toughness, and they’re facing them at the Garden this time. It will be a close slugfest that comes down to the final possession, but St. John’s will get a much-needed victory, winning 66-63.